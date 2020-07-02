'New But Safe Experience': Arjun Kapoor Gets A Haircut From Hakim Aalim Amid Unlock 2.0

Quick links:
After months of growing hair & staying indoors, Arjun Kapoor stepped out to get a haircut by celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim. Calling it a 'new and a safe experience', Arjun thanked Hakim for cutting his hair after 3 months of lockdown due to Coronavirus.
While Hakim was seen wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves, Arjun Kapoor too was seen following protocols and wore a face mask and gloves. "Aalim Bhai, thank you for the haircut. It feels good to be back. Thank you for being there. And for all those you watching, it has been a new experience but a safe experience. So, make sure you come and get your haircut in safe hands and good hands," Arjun said.
Happy Days At work Are Back Again!!!😁 . @arjunkapoor at Salon Hakim’s Aalim getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts. . #arjunkapoor #aalimhakim #salonhakimsaalim #teamha #safetyfirst #precautions #hygiene #socialdistancing
Dear Fraternity, . We stared in morning with our first guest, legendary @avigowariker 📸 with all the precautions. . All the very BEST to each n everyone. It’s gonna be a new chapter in our professional lives. Will take time to learn the new chapter but am sure we all will do it very well. Let’s stay positive and fight this together. We all need to follow all the rules and precautions set by the government and the experts. Wishing you all the SUCCESS. . Much Love -🖤AH #avinashgowariker #salonhakimsaalim #Bandra #socialdistancing #afterlockdown #teamhakimsaalim
The Ace @dabbooratnani 📸 at Salon Hakim’s Aalim getting his haircut done with all the necessary precautions. . All the very BEST to each n everyone. It’s gonna be a new chapter in our professional lives. Will take time to learn the new chapter but am sure we all will do it very well. Let’s stay positive and fight this together. We all need to follow all the rules and precautions set by the government and the experts. Wishing you all the SUCCESS. . Much Love -🖤AH #dabbooratnani #salonhakimsaalim #Bandra #socialdistancing #afterlockdown #teamhakimsaalim
