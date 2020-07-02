'New But Safe Experience': Arjun Kapoor Gets A Haircut From Hakim Aalim Amid Unlock 2.0

After months of growing hair & staying indoors, Arjun Kapoor stepped out to get a haircut by celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim. Calling it a 'new and a safe experience', Arjun thanked Hakim for cutting his hair after 3 months of lockdown due to Coronavirus.

While Hakim was seen wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves, Arjun Kapoor too was seen following protocols and wore a face mask and gloves. "Aalim Bhai, thank you for the haircut. It feels good to be back. Thank you for being there. And for all those you watching, it has been a new experience but a safe experience. So, make sure you come and get your haircut in safe hands and good hands," Arjun said.

Before Arjun, photographer Avinash Gowarikar and Dabboo Ratnani too got a haircut from Hakim Aalim.

