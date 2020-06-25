Hina Khan Flaunts Her New Haircut On Instagram; Says 'dear Stress, Goodbye'

Hina Khan gave her fans a big surprise recently as she posted pictures of her new haircut. The actor posted an array of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her new haircut. Hina Khan donned a sleek layered bob cut in which her blonde highlights were quite visible making her haircut look even more beautiful.

Hina Khan was seen wearing a striped buttoned down top with minimal gold jewellery that highlighted her haircut even more beautifully. The actor has always sported long hair but this time she went a little experimental as she opted for a short-hair look. Hina was also seen making goofy facial expressions in her pictures. Hina Khan captioned the picture, “Surpriiiisseeeee

Dear stress, Good bye ðŸ‘‹ Chopped some Tension offðŸ’‡‍â™€ï¸#NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect @heenaalad @sayedsaba Plz don’t kill meðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸" (sic). Fans in huge numbers also dropped compliments in the comment section.

Hina Khan, using her Instagram, showed how an actor's life involves some hard work and risks as well. She shared pictures of herself as she went to a studio to dub for her upcoming movie Unlock: The Haunted App. Hina talked about how it was a scary experience for her as she was trying not to worry about things and how she gave her best as she cannot shy away from work.

Hina Khan first shared how she went to a dubbing studio. She posted a boomerang, showing off the interiors of the studio. She added in the caption that she had come to work and that she was also very scared about the same. Hina Khan's photos have a picture of a water bottle, a sanitizer bottle and a cup filled with water. She shared how she was fully equipped for the dubbing, with some warm water and also had her mask on. She then shared how she had to remove her mask as she cannot dub while wearing it.

She posted a picture of herself looking at a distance while drinking some water from the cup. In the caption, she revealed how it was her first outdoor work activity since the time the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. She said how she did not feel safe and how she sanitised everything around before she began. She also shared how she tried dubbing with her mask on but it did not work. In the end, Hina wrote how an actor's life demands full dedication or she can just choose not to do it at all.

