Kangana Ranaut Gives Sister Rangoli Chandel Haircut At Home; See Before-after Look

With many celebrities taking the route of 'home haircut' amid lockdown, Rangoli Chandel was the latest to join. With salons shut due to widespread of COVID-19 in the country, Kangana Ranaut on Friday gave sister Rangoli a quarantine haircut.

Sharing pictures of the same, Rangoli revealed that she always gets her haircut from Mumbai but with the difficult circumstances at the moment, Kangana came to her rescue. Dressed in plain white Kurta Pyjama, Kangana looked beautiful.

Rangoli went for quite a short look in comparison to the picture she had posted a few days back from her 'Grah Pravesh'.

Kangana Ranaut’s décor for Rangoli’s home sets an example for ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative

See Before-After Picture of Rangoli

Rangoli recently shared stunning photos of the house decorated by Kangana. In another, fans can catch a glimpse of little Prithvi Raj sitting in the puja room. Rangoli thanked her sister for all the hard work that she has put behind in the construction of the house which they have named “Villa Pegasus.” The name of the house has been kept after the building in Mumbai where her husband Ajay and she started their married life in. She further mentioned how Kangana only went for local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shoot locations. At last, an elated Rangoli wrote that dreams do come true.

Kangana Ranaut poses for a pic with sister Rangoli in her new house; Check out

