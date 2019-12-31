New Year: Kriti Sanon Recalls Inspiring Decade, Shraddha Kapoor Conveys Gratitude To 2019

2020 is just around the corner and celebrities have already geared up to ring in the new year. Some of them have already travelled abroad with their loved ones and the moments are already going viral. Not just looking forward to 2020, many of them looked back at the year gone by, also the decade, to recall their fond memories.

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities, who shared posts for 2019. The former shared how the decade gone had completely changed her life. The actor shared how her ambition changed from wanting to be an engineer, before entering the world of showbiz.

The Heropanti shared how she ‘followed her calling’ and accomplished her dreams. Even personally, Kriti wrote how she made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, but had no regrets. Sharing how she worked hard, she expressed pride about her determination and plans to take it to the next year.

Here's what she wrote:

"This decade is when it all happened! This decade completely changed my life!!

In 2010, I realized that i wanted to act.. from being an engineer to a model to finally stepping into the world of my dreams as an actor! This decade has been soooo special- A decade of “dreams coming true”..A decade of self discovery, of finding my calling, figuring my craft and above all.. Following my heart ❤️ .. I learned so much, got over some of my fears, opened up as a person, broadened my perspective, realized my wings, made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, moved on much stronger, worked my ass off and absolutely loved and lived every bit of it! This decade has given me experiences that have made me who i am today.. ME.. standing tall(literally) with no regrets, with a Heart that’s more alive and Determination that’s hungrier than ever before..!! Can’t thank you guys enough for being a part of this journey so far and giving me so much love!

2020- Bring it on!!💃🏻 ✨"

Meanwhile, Shraddha summed up her journey of 2019 with four words, 'Nostalgia, reflection, gratitude. love', that said a lot as she thanked the year.

Here are the posts

On the professional front, Kriti featured in hits like Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi this year. Shraddha too tasted success with Saaho and Chhichhore this year.

