Vijay Fans Get New Year Gift With Title Poster Of Next; Celebs, Netizens Hail First Look

Others

Fans of Vijay got a New Year gift with the title poster of his next. Even celebrities like Manjima Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan hailed 'Master's first look

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay

Thalapathy 64, that Vjiay’s 64th film was being addressed since its announcement, has finally found its much-awaited name. The movie has been titled Master, as ‘Thalapathy’ fans received the best New Year gift from the Tamil superstar. Not jut the title, Vijay’s look and the design of the poster too awed his fans, while celebrities also hailed it. 

READ: Vijay Starrer 'Thalapathy 64' First Look Release Date Announced

READ: Yash Grooves To Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vetrithanam', Sends Audience Into A Tizzy

The first look of Master features Vijay in a rugged look, with an unusually heavy beard as he pulled his hair back with his hand.  He also is turning around a circular object and that also seemed to be related to the blurry effect on the poster. Vijay, like always, didn't say much, and only used the hashtag #Master. 

Here's the post 

With Master, Vijay also carried forward a 12-year-old norm of having titles of just a single word, the last multiple-word title being Azhagiya Tamil Magan in 2007. 

The actor’s co-star in the movie, Malavika Mohanan wrote, “Happy New Year from us to you!” 

READ: Thalapathy 64: Super Good Films Gets Theatrical Rights For Kerala Release Of Vijay-starrer

Even celebrities were awestruck with the look. Manjima Mohan termed it ‘insane.’ Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “ Best wishes to #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir my dear @anirudhofficialbro @Dir_Lokesh@Jagadishbliss @VijaySethuOffl @imKBRshanth u and entire #Master team for a great success.” 

Vijay fans proved their craze for the superstar, notching up 45K likes and 26K+ retweets on his post in just one minute. Till the time of publishing this story, 64.5K retweets and 125.6K likes were registered on it. 

They also hailed the Sarkar star with praises, calling him ‘Thalaivaa’, predicting a Rs 350-crore blockbuster, or the oft-used ‘Marana Mass’ and more to convey their excitement. 

Master is being directed by Lokesh Kanangaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The movie will release in April 2020. 

READ: Rajinikanth To Thalapathy Vijay: How Was The Year 2019 For Top Tamil Stars?

 

 

