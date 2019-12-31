Helicopter Lands: MS Dhoni Returns To India For New Year Celebrations With Family

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been out of the game on a sabbatical ever since his heartbreaking run-out against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup sem-final. Dhoni's run-out eventually led to India's exit from the tournament, and ever since the veteran wicketkeeper has made himself unavailable for selection for any series.

However, the former skipper who lead India to ICC World Cup title in 2011 and has reportedly been in Dubai for a while now, returned to his home in Ranchi on December 31 for New Year Celebrations with his family. A video of MSD walking out of the Ranchi International Airport on Tuesday has gone viral on social media. Here is his video:

.@msdhoni is back to India for New Year celebrations!😇 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5axbhD61eg — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 31, 2019

Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with MS Dhoni in Dubai

The current wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted celebrating Christmas with the veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Dubai. The duo was also accompanied by two other people who are MS Dhoni's friends. Pant had posted the image on social media. He also wished everyone a Happy Christmas and hoped that the festive season brings peace, joy, and happiness to all.

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

As far as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return is concerned, Kumble, like many others, also feel that his IPL form will be critical for the former skipper. "It's all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need his services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see," he said. A few days ago, current India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how KL Rahul could be a backup option for the T20 World Cup, and Kumble thought likewise.

However, Kumble believed that the second wicketkeeper's slot should be locked 10-12 games before the start of the T20 World Cup. "...K L Rahul is someone that India may look to also use. Because he is pretty safe in the T20 format. He is good, he has kept wickets for Karnataka. And we know the quality that he brings to white-ball cricket as a batsman, so yes that is a very good option. But whatever option India takes, I think it is important to freeze on that at least 10-12 matches prior to the World Cup."

