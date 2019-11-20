NH7 Weekender Pune Lineup 2019: Here Are The Who's Who Of Indie Music At The Event

NH7 Weekender will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and will take place in the city of Pune. The music festival has been one of the most popular events in India since its conception and has been called India’s Happiest Music Festival ever since it was organised. Fans of the festival and lovers of music flock to the fest each year to listen to the performances of some of the best indie musicians in the country. The festival will take place from November 29, 2019, to December 1, 2019, and will feature both Indian and International artists. If you want to go to NH7 this year, then here is the line up of indie musicians that will be featured during the event.

A Hariharan: Soul India

Hariharan is one of the most acclaimed ghazal singers of the current generation and is also a popular playback singer in the Bollywood industry and other film industries in India. Hariharan's music is so well-loved, that he won a Padma Shri Award in 2004 and has also won two National Awards for his music. The acclaimed singer will be performing at NH7 this November at Pune.

Bhayanak Maut

Bhayanak Maut is a Metal band from India, which is quite rare as the genre is not as popular in India as other western styles of music. The band began their career in 2003 and since then, they have been at the forefront of Mumbai's Metal music scene and are considered as pioneers of the genre in India. The members of the band include Jaison, Sriram, Sera Aman, Ravi Balakrishnan, R. Venkatraman and Rahul Hariharan. The band will be making their return to NH7 this year.

Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari is a highly versatile artist who has performed as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer. She is known for her fusion music where she brilliantly blends western and eastern styles of music. She created this form of music thanks to her American upbringing that was rooted in Indian heritage and her obvious love for music, hip-hop and dance.

Wadalis Brothers

The Sufi qawwali duo of Padmashree Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali will also be performing at NH7. The duo is highly popular and is known as Wadalis. Padmashree Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji first formed a group with his late brother Ustad Piyare Lal Wadali Ji. But with his brother passing, he has often worked with Lakhwinder Wadali and their mastery of classical and contemporary music have made them famous throughout the country. The duo will be making their debut performance at NH7 this year.

These are all the Indian musicians that will feature at NH7. However, there are a lot more international artists that will perform at NH7 Weekender. Some western performers at the fest will be Nick Murphy, Opeth, Cozz and many more.

