NH7 Weekender Pune Lineup: Kodaline, Nick Murphy And All Other Artists Performing

The NH7 Weekender is set to happen once again in Pune from November 29 to December 1. The festival is set to happened at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune and it also marks the festival’s 10th anniversary. Read on to know about the entire lineup this year.

NH& Weekender Pune lineup: music, comedy and dance

Day 1 : November 29 lineup

Music Comedy Dance Kodaline Bassi BFAB Crew Azamaan Hoyvoy Kanan Gill Black Letters Pavitra Shetty Cut A Vibe Prashasti Singh Dee En Raunaq Rajani DJ Ishani Samay Raina Easy Wanderlings Sumit Sourav Faridkot Supriya Joshi Fiddler's Green Surbhi Bagga Indian Ocean Tape-A-Tale Showcase MadStarBase Tom Cashman Malfnktion ft. Shayan Midival Punditz Parvaaz Pia Collada Raghav Meattle + Guests RITVIZ Swarathma Shorthand Sid Sriram Submarine in Space

Day 2 : November 30 lineup

Music Comedy Dance Opeth Aadar Malik Breezer Vivid Shuffle All Stars: Bboy Lil Rohn, Bboy NeverMind, Bboy Wild Child, Neeraj Kokoroko Anirban Dasgupta Wadalis Biswa Kalyan Rath Dreamville Showcase: Earthgang and Cozz Mentalism by Suhani Shah adL x kly ft. Dappest Michelle Brasier Arunaja Rueben Kaduskar Bhayanak Maut Shaad Shafi Shreeja Chaturvedi Boombay Djembe Folas Sumukhi Suresh Devoid Tape-A-Tale Showcase Enkore Zakir Khan Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests Gutslit Many Roots Ensemble PENGSHUi Ramya Pothuri Saltwater The Koniac Net The Soul Underside Yung.Raj

Day 3: December 1 lineup

Music Comedy Dance Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker Aakash Gupta - A. Hariharan: Soul India Alex The Comedian Aarifah BhaDiPa Showcase Anand Bhaskar Collective Blake Freeman BLOT! (Live) Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar and Kautuk Brodha V Kenny Sebastian Chrms Neeti Palta Neetu Bharadwaj Ditty Prathyush Chaubey Fopchu Garden City Movement Rahul Subramanian Hanumankind Sejal Bhat IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE Shankar Chugani Job Kurian Sonali Thakker Kavya x Chaz Urooj Ashfaq Kumail (Live) Varun Thakur Lifafa Okedo Raja Kumari Sandunes Swadesi Water & Rum

