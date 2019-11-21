NH7 Weekender Pune Lineup: Kodaline, Nick Murphy And All Other Artists Performing

The NH7 Weekender is set to happen once again in Pune from November 29 to December 1. The festival is set to happened at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune and it also marks the festival’s 10th anniversary. Read on to know about the entire lineup this year.
|
Music
|
Comedy
|
Dance
|
Kodaline
|
Bassi
|
BFAB Crew
|
Azamaan Hoyvoy
|
Kanan Gill
|
Black Letters
|
Pavitra Shetty
|
Cut A Vibe
|
Prashasti Singh
|
Dee En
|
Raunaq Rajani
|
DJ Ishani
|
Samay Raina
|
Easy Wanderlings
|
Sumit Sourav
|
Faridkot
|
Supriya Joshi
|
Fiddler's Green
|
Surbhi Bagga
|
Indian Ocean
|
Tape-A-Tale Showcase
|
MadStarBase
|
Tom Cashman
|
Malfnktion ft. Shayan
|
Midival Punditz
|
Parvaaz
|
Pia Collada
|
Raghav Meattle + Guests
|
RITVIZ
|
Swarathma
|
Shorthand
|
Sid Sriram
|
Submarine in Space
|
Music
|
Comedy
|
Dance
|
Opeth
|
Aadar Malik
|
Breezer Vivid Shuffle All Stars: Bboy Lil Rohn, Bboy NeverMind, Bboy Wild Child, Neeraj
|
Kokoroko
|
Anirban Dasgupta
|
Wadalis
|
Biswa Kalyan Rath
|
Dreamville Showcase: Earthgang and Cozz
|
Mentalism by Suhani Shah
|
adL x kly ft. Dappest
|
Michelle Brasier
|
Arunaja
|
Rueben Kaduskar
|
Bhayanak Maut
|
Shaad Shafi Shreeja Chaturvedi
|
Boombay Djembe Folas
|
Sumukhi Suresh
|
Devoid
|
Tape-A-Tale Showcase
|
Enkore
|
Zakir Khan
|
Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests
|
Gutslit
|
Many Roots Ensemble
|
PENGSHUi
|
Ramya Pothuri
|
Saltwater
|
The Koniac Net
|
The Soul
|
Underside
|
Yung.Raj
|
Music
|
Comedy
|
Dance
|
Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker
|
Aakash Gupta
|-
|
A. Hariharan: Soul India
|
Alex The Comedian
|
Aarifah
|
BhaDiPa Showcase
|
Anand Bhaskar Collective
|
Blake Freeman
|
BLOT! (Live)
|
Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar and Kautuk
|
Brodha V
|
Kenny Sebastian
|
Chrms
|
Neeti Palta Neetu Bharadwaj
|
Ditty
|
Prathyush Chaubey
|
Fopchu Garden City Movement
|
Rahul Subramanian
|
Hanumankind
|
Sejal Bhat
|
IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE
|
Shankar Chugani
|
Job Kurian
|
Sonali Thakker
|
Kavya x Chaz
|
Urooj Ashfaq
|
Kumail (Live)
|
Varun Thakur
|
Lifafa
|
|
Okedo
|
|
Raja Kumari
|
|
Sandunes
|
|
Swadesi
|
|
Water & Rum
|
Also read | J.Cole's Dreamville Sends EarthGang And Cozz To Showcase At NH7
Also read | NH7 Weekender: Pushing The Envelope With Lifafa, Swadeshi, And ABC
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.