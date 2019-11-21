The Debate
NH7 Weekender Pune Lineup: Kodaline, Nick Murphy And All Other Artists Performing

Bollywood News

NH7 Weekender Pune lineup has been declared. The Weekender is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Kodaline is the headlining performance this year.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
nh7 weekender pune lineup

The NH7 Weekender is set to happen once again in Pune from November 29 to December 1. The festival is set to happened at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune and it also marks the festival’s 10th anniversary. Read on to know about the entire lineup this year.

NH& Weekender Pune lineup: music, comedy and dance

Day 1 : November 29 lineup

Music

Comedy

Dance

Kodaline

Bassi

BFAB Crew

Azamaan Hoyvoy

Kanan Gill

  

Black Letters

Pavitra Shetty

  

Cut A Vibe

Prashasti Singh

  

Dee En

Raunaq Rajani

  

DJ Ishani

Samay Raina

  

Easy Wanderlings

Sumit Sourav

  

Faridkot

Supriya Joshi

  

Fiddler's Green

Surbhi Bagga

  

Indian Ocean

Tape-A-Tale Showcase

  

MadStarBase

Tom Cashman

  

Malfnktion ft. Shayan

    

Midival Punditz

    

Parvaaz

    

Pia Collada

    

Raghav Meattle + Guests

    

RITVIZ

    

Swarathma

    

Shorthand

    

Sid Sriram

    

Submarine in Space

    

 

Day 2 : November 30 lineup

 

Music

Comedy

Dance

Opeth

Aadar Malik

Breezer Vivid Shuffle All Stars: Bboy Lil Rohn, Bboy NeverMind, Bboy Wild Child, Neeraj

Kokoroko

Anirban Dasgupta

  

Wadalis

Biswa Kalyan Rath

  

Dreamville Showcase: Earthgang and Cozz

Mentalism by Suhani Shah

  

adL x kly ft. Dappest

Michelle Brasier

  

Arunaja

Rueben Kaduskar

  

Bhayanak Maut

Shaad Shafi Shreeja Chaturvedi

  

Boombay Djembe Folas

Sumukhi Suresh

  

Devoid

Tape-A-Tale Showcase

  

Enkore

Zakir Khan

  

Gullygang Showcase ft. Aavrutti, Shah Rule, D'Evil, JD, Proof + Guests

    

Gutslit

    

Many Roots Ensemble

    

PENGSHUi

    

Ramya Pothuri

    

Saltwater

    

The Koniac Net

    

The Soul

    

Underside

    

Yung.Raj

    

Also read | NH7 Weekender Pune Lineup 2019: Here Are The Who's Who Of Indie Music At The Event

Day 3: December 1 lineup

Music

Comedy

Dance

Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker

Aakash Gupta

 -

A. Hariharan: Soul India

Alex The Comedian

  

Aarifah

BhaDiPa Showcase

  

Anand Bhaskar Collective

Blake Freeman

  

BLOT! (Live)

Jokes Without Borders ft. Aadar and Kautuk

  

Brodha V

Kenny Sebastian

  

Chrms

Neeti Palta Neetu Bharadwaj

  

Ditty

Prathyush Chaubey

  

Fopchu Garden City Movement

Rahul Subramanian

  

Hanumankind

Sejal Bhat

  

IncInk Presents Kaam Bhaari & Spitfire JBABE

Shankar Chugani

  

Job Kurian

Sonali Thakker

  

Kavya x Chaz

Urooj Ashfaq

  

Kumail (Live)

Varun Thakur

  

Lifafa

 

  

Okedo

 

  

Raja Kumari

 

  

Sandunes

 

  

Swadesi

 

  

Water & Rum

 

  

Also read | J.Cole's Dreamville Sends EarthGang And Cozz To Showcase At NH7

Also read | NH7 Weekender: Pushing The Envelope With Lifafa, Swadeshi, And ABC

 

 

