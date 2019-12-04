Niall Horan Opens Up On Rumours About Dating THIS International Singer

Irish singer and songwriter Niall Horan is a member of band One Direction. The band also has Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and former member Zayn Malik. Rumours about Horan dating popular singer Selena Gomez were doing the rounds. Read to know what the artist said about it.

Also Read | Niall Horan To Be A Part Of Saturday Night Live Along With Scarlett Johansson

Niall Horan clears the air about dating Selena Gomez

In his recent appearance on a radio station, Niall was asked directly about the romance rumours between him and Selena Gomez. When asked about Gomez, Horan said, "Do I have a girlfriend? No, I don't." Horan stated that he is 'very much single'.

Niall Horan went on to talk about how tough it can be to have female friends when a celeb is in the limelight because it sparks dating rumours. He said if he is seeing someone or even if they are just his friends, it catches the media's eye, which the artist mentioned it as the most annoying part.

Also Read | Niall Horan Drops The Remix Of Nice To Meet Ya Featuring Diplo

Niall Horan and Selena Gomez dating rumours

Reports about Niall Horan and Selena Gomez dating started doing the rounds when they were seen together at events. Niall Horan was seen wrapping his arm around Selena Gomez in a picture. The two also went out for dinner, as per sources. It got heated up when Horan posted a story with a poster of Gomez. But now the artist has denied the rumours.

Also Read | 'Don't Stand On Books': Twitterites School Selena Gomez After Her Recent Photoshoot

Niall Horan on career and dating

Niall Horan was further questioned about his career and whether he is open to dating. Answering the question, Horan admitted that he is focused on his career, but is still open for a relationship if it comes his way. He stated that he is focusing on the job at the minute, As far any relationship is concerned, he said that if anything falls his way or if he meets someone, then fair enough.

Also Read | Selena Gomez’s Best Films That Every Selenator Must Watch Once

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.