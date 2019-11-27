Selena Gomez’s Best Films That Every Selenator Must Watch Once

Selena Gomez has time and again proved that she is here to stay. Today, she is one of the biggest pop icons in the world. Gomez recently released the songs Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now from her upcoming album that has already gone to become chartbusters. The former even went on to become her career-first Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Selena Gomez recently even opened the American Music Awards 2019 with her latest hit numbers. In addition to acing the music field, Selena Gomez is also an actor and producer. Check out this list of films starring Selena Gomez.

Best films starring Selena Gomez

1. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

Disney’s hit fantasy series, Wizards of Waverly Place, gained her worldwide popularity even before her music career kick-started. The film follows Selena’s character Alex Russo’s family vacation. The film bagged the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Children Program in 2010. It was also the second most-viewed Disney film at the time it was released.

2. Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Yet another modern version of the classic children’s fairy tale, but definitely a must-watch for all Selena Gomez fans. Gomez is seen stepping into Cinderella’s shoes for the film. The film traces the story of Joey Parker who meets Mary Santiago at a school dance. He then goes on to look for her everywhere but Mary’s evil legal guardian and her daughters keep coming in the way.

3. Monte Carlo (2011)

One can see a rather young version of Selena Gomez in this 2011 romantic film. Gomez is seen in a double role in the film. The film traces the story of three friends and their journey to their dream destination - Paris. But circumstances find them in bizarre situations. All in all, Monte Carlo is a fun watch.

4. Princess Protection Program (2009)

Selena Gomez starred alongside her then BFF Demi Lovato in this Disney film. Princess Protection Program traces the story of a princess who is compelled to escape and hide in Louisiana. There, she meets another small-town girl and learns to live like them.

5. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

The Fundamentals of Caring traces the story of Trevor who is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Ben tries to become a caregiver for Trevor and the two go on a road trip. Along the way, they pick up a hitchhiker played by Selena Gomez and venture out in the wild. The film is an emotionally wrenching one for all.

