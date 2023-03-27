Nick Jonas Flaunts Matching Shoes With Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas boasts of a very candid social media presence. The singer-songwriter often takes to his official Instagram handle to share reels and pictures, involving wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On rare occasions he also makes posts featuring daughter Malti Marie Jonas, though he takes care to always hide her face. Recently, Nick shared a picture to his Instagram story which indicated that he loves to twin with his 1-year old daughter.

Nick Jonas, Malti Marie twin in white

The image Nick shared on his Instagram handle featured two pairs of white sneakers with one pair evidently that of a child. He captioned the photo, "Daddy x Daughter". Though the picture does not feature either Nick or daughter Malti Marie, it gives a lovely glimpse in to the relationship the new father shares with his daughter.

Nick and Malti Marie

Very rarely does Nick make posts featuring Malti Marie, making this photo all the more special. This pair of shoes, however, are not the only pair the father daughter duo twin in. On the occasion of Father's Day last year, Nick had posted a picture which featured both him and Malti Marie. The picture features an infant Malti Marie being held up by father Nick. While she has her back to the camera so as to not reveal her face, only the back of Nick's legs are visible. Malti Marie's shoes feature a singular 'M' at the back of each shoe, spelling out her initials. Nick's shoes on the other hand, feature 'MM's DAD' across the pair.



He captioned the post, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there." Nick Jonas' last public venture was 2022 jukebox musical, Jersey Boys based on the career trajectory of the 1960s rock 'n' group The Four Seasons.