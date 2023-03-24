Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Nick Jonas' Complain About Making Him Wait

Nick Jonas shared a video on social media and teased his wife Priyanka Chopra for making him wait. Nick could be seen waiting while sitting on the couch for his wife beofre they headed out somewhere. The singer-actor did not miss out on the opportunity to complain about Priyanka making him wait. The video shared by Nick has been going viral on social media.

Nick Jonas shares funny video with fans

Though Nick Jonas' video did not feature Priyanka, he very evidently relayed how she was always late and he ended up waiting for her. In the video, Nick was seated on his sofa with a drink in his hand. The caption on the screen read, "When she said we're leaving at 7 but it's 8:45."

Nick then got up to make himself another drink as the waiting game continued. The singer-songwriter and actor hilariously captioned the video with hashtags 'Love' and 'Waiting'. He also tagged Priyanka in the video, confirming that the video was about his wife.

Priyanka Chopra responds to Nick Jonas's video



Priyanka Chopra was quick to catch on with the joke and sportingly posted husband Nick Jonas' video to her Instagram stories. Her caption was a quirky take on IST - referring to Indian Standard Time - which she instead dubbed 'Indian stretchable time', referring to her habit of making them late for their social commitments. She even added a hashtag which read as, "#itiswhatitis" coupled with a laughing emoji.

Priyanka has recently been in the news owing to her interview at the SXSW this year. The former Miss World revealed how she had been told that she was not 'sample-sized' during a fitting. Though Priyanka took no names in particular, former stylist Law Roach commented on the incident stating that there had been a misrepresentation of facts.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in the web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She will also be starring in Love Again opposite Sam Heughan.