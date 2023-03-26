Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Give A Glimpse Into Saturday Night Out As 'mom And Dad'

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a short reel featuring her and husband Nick Jonas. The reel was a fun take on parents attempting to enjoy the weekend away from their children. Priyanka also captioned the video with a cheeky emoji, tagging Nick. The clip also gave a glimpse into their lives as parents to Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out on Saturday night

The short video, gave a glimpse into the couple's Saturday night out. Priyanka Chopra shot the video in selfie mode, and captured husband Nick Jonas mechanically trying to groove to the loud music as strobe lights flashed on the screen. The couple was out on a Saturday night date without their daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Though the dim lighting barely allowed a glimpse of Priyanka, she could be seen breaking into a smile from her initial poker face expressions. The in-video caption read, "When mom and dad try to Saturday night."

Instagram-friendly couple



Nick and Priyanka seem to be regulars when it comes to giving glimpses into their relationship. Earlier this week, Nick too, had posted a reel poking fun at Priyanka's alleged habit of making him wait. The former Miss World had then posted the reel to her Instagram stories with a unique tongue-in-cheek reply.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka's upcoming projects

Nick Jonas had a very active 2022. He was involved in the Jersey Boys concert. Priyanka on the other hand, is all set to feature as a spy in Richard Madden starrer series Citadel. She will also feature as Mira Ray in Love Again later this year. The romantic film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.