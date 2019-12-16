Nick Jonas In Jumanji: Priyanka Chopra Can't Keep Calm As Fans Scream 'Jijaji Aa Gaye'

Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed looking at the response of Indian fans on Nick Jonas' entry in his latest film 'Jumanji: The Next Level'. The actress shared a hilarious video on her social media handle where fans can be heard screaming 'Jiju aagaye'. One fan wrote: "We indians love you and our jijaji..". The other said, "Hilarious! Only in India! God bless the most exciting and out of the box couple." For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra also follows an Instagram page that is called 'National Jiju' — page dedicated especially to Nick Jonas.

When @nickjonas enters a room in India... 😂😂😂😂 #NationalJiju

Thank you for all the 💕 pic.twitter.com/y4TlJRvEkf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 16, 2019

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly finished shooting for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Citylights actor Rajkummar Rao. The Quantico star updated her status on Instagram and revealed that she is on her way back to her home in Los Angeles for Christmas after the wonderful experience of filming The White Tiger. Priyanka also shared a picture of herself on social media along with a note thanking the makers and the crew of the project for collaborating with her for this venture.

Apart from The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects also include We Can Be Heroes directed by Robert Rodriguez, of Spy Kids fame. The actor had featured last in the romantic drama The Sky Is Pink along with the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar. The actor has also been actively producing many regional films in various languages under her production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

