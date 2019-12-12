Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Sangeet Ceremony Inspires A Reality-based Amazon Series

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are teaming up with Amazon for an unscripted series, produced by the two of them, in order to highlight the Indian pre-wedding tradition of Sangeet. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actress made the announcement stating that it has been inspired by her wedding itself. "At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives.", read an excerpt from her post. For the duo, their Sangeet played an important role leading up to their wedding in December. The two of them held two weddings by honoring both their family's traditions.

Priyanka Chopra makes the announcement:

According to a press release, "the engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors."

On the professional front, Priyanka has last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Chopra is also in the talks.

