Nick Jonas Shares Photos From His 'date Night' With Wife Priyanka Chopra In Mumbai

Nick Jonas, who arrived in India on Friday with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra, shared a set of pictures from his date night with the Citadel star. On Saturday evening, the American pop singer shared a bunch of photos from his look for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event in Mumbai. Sharing the pictures, Nick Jonas wrote, "Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there."

In the pictures, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing stunning outfits. While one of the pictures shows them posing for the camera, another picture shows the star couple looking in each other's eyes. The third and final picture in Nick's Instagram post shows him kissing Priyanka Chopra's head, while the star poses for the camera. Check out the pictures below:

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra arrive in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in India from US on Firday. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Malti Marie. This was their daughter's first visit to India. Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti in January last year. The couple recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

Nick-Priyanka at NMACC event

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on Friday night were spotted at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai. The couple made heads turn with their stunning looks. Other than Nick and Priyanka, couples like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padhukone and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput were also pictured at the venue.