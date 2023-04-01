Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Bond, Ranveer Singh Hugs Nick Jonas At NMACC Event

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in attendance at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday, March 31. An inside video surfaced from the event which showed the couples greeting each other and engaging in a friendly conversation. Priyanka and Nick arrived in the city earlier in day to attend the event.



In the viral video, Priyanka and Nick chatted with Deepika and Ranveer at the NMACC. While the actresses, who worked together in Bajirao Mastani, indulged in a friendly conversation, Ranveer hugged Nick and conversed with him. Watch the full video here.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/nPufoPqWeP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 31, 2023

Priyanka and Nick arrive at the NMACC launch event

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Friday (March 31) afternoon with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and her mother. At the NMACC event, Priyanka donned a bold, sheer floor gown which she layered with a ruffled cape. Nick kept his look classy as he arrived in a black suit.



Deepika and Ranveer attend the NMACC launch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also attended the NMACC event. Deepika arrived dressed in an Indo-western pantsuit. The actress layered her look with a long cape and accessorised it with a pair of earrings and a mangtika. Ranveer arrived in a white sherwani. The couple twinned in white.



Priyanka Chopra’s comment on being 'cornered' Bollywood

The Fashion actress revealed the reason why she left Bollywood and looked for a career in the West. She asserted that she was ‘pushed into a corner’ and had 'beef' with people.

During her India trip, Priyanka will be promoting Citadel with Richard Madden.