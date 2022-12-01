Nick Jonas Wishes 'love' Priyanka Chopra On 4th Wedding Anniversary; Pens Heartfelt Note

Nick Jonas paid a loving tribute to Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of the couple's fourth wedding anniversary today, December 1. The Jealous crooner shared two throwback photos from the couple's 2018 wedding festivities, wherein they exchanged vows in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. He also penned a note for his 'love' Priyanka, mentioning that 4 years just passed away in no time.

Nick Jonas wishes 'love' Priyanka Chopra on their fourth wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, December 1, Nick posted adorable photos from their wedding ceremonies and wrote, "And just like that it’s been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra." Take a look.

The couple received congratulatory messages from fans as they dropped comments like, "Awwww, Such goals!!!" "My favourite couple, stay blessed," and "May God continue to bless you both with endless love, joy," among other things.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand manner at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After the functions, they hosted receptions in Mumbai and Delhi for their film industry friends. The duo also turned parents, welcoming a baby girl named Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year.

Nick never ceases to shower praise on Priyanka, and in a recent appearance on the Legendary podcast, mentioned that he has done everything ‘right’ because of her. "It’s truly that thing where you become one with the person and that extends beyond your relationship and the home you build but also into your creative life and business and everything else," he said.

The singer added, "It’s natural that at the end of the day, in the same way, that you and I met at our house we will sit and talk life and business and just a part of the exchange that we have as a family. We both benefit from that emotionally. So with me and Pri (Priyanka), there’s definitely that connection"

On the work front, Priyanka has projects like Jee Le Zaraa, Citadel and Love Again in the pipeline.

