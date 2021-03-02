Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' Eligbile For Oscars; Says He Wants People's Attention

After giving us two super hit and thought-provoking movies like I am Kalam and Kadwi Hawa, Nila Madhab Panda is back with his next directorial venture Kalira Atita which will talk about the earth and the environment and how we can save the planet. His next movie is also about the weather change and its global impact making it eligible for the Oscars under the Best Motion picture category. Nila Madhab Panda talks about his thoughts and feelings about the same in an interview with Smart Newsline Network.

Nila Madhab Panda's Kalira Atita

Kalira Atita is an Odia film that will focus on the rising sea level in a district in Odisha. Seven villages have been totally wiped out due to this problem. Kalira Atita means yesterday's past. Talking about the same the director said that even though people know there has been a lot of climate changes in the past, they are not aware of it as it is not happening in front of their eyes.

He further says that Kalira Atita is very special to him as it is the first time anyone has attempted to show the impact of climate change in movies as the topic is very serious and grave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the local movie should go global to create awareness thus leading to the Oscar campaign. Nila explained that he only wanted the attention of the people and getting an Oscar is secondary.

Nila Madhab's Inspiration for movies

Nila shared that he draws inspiration from his own childhood of living in a village where petrol or diesel was not available. He claims that he has seen the ecosystem when people were dependant on land. When he moved to Delhi and then got to travel to other places in the world he saw how the ecosystem is getting damaged daily due to the very people who are dependant on it for survival. He said that the increasing population, exploitation of resources have all collectively led to environmental damage. He wants the people to remember that there is no Planet B and as an artist, he feels that he should tell these stories to the world in the form of movies.

