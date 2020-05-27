Nimrat Kaur Is Affirmative That People Will Return To Theatres; Adds Nothing Can Hinder It

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors have been sharing positive and encouraging messages even when times seem testing. Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur has been keeping her positivity high as well. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how even after the COVID-19 crisis, she is sure that people will flock to theatres to catch their favorite movies.

Nimrat Kaur on life post COVID-19

While talking about how life would seem after the COVID-19 crisis, Nimrat Kaur said that nothing can stop people from going to theatres. She explained that the sheer joy of watching films in theatres cannot be replaced by watching them in one’s living room. The actor also added affirmatively that people will once again venture out and watch films back to back as they have missed the joy of it for too long.

Nimrat Kaur further spoke about how she thinks that it is a smart move to take films to digital platforms as the world fights against uncertainty. She also hoped for the makers behind these films would find some way or the other to recover the losses incurred due to this. The actor also added that the daily wage workers that work on film sets are also severely threatened during the lockdown.

Nimrat Kaur poured her heart to the ones who are going through a tough phase due to the COVID-19. She added that the least one can do is sustain their families. She also spoke about how one can only hope that this damage does not become severe. Nimrat Kaur was sure that once the COVID-19 comes to an end, people will be able to pick up and get back with their lives.

Talking about what good the COVID-19 pandemic has done, Nimrat Kaur shared that this time would bring out the best in each of us. She also added that how every piece of art thrives the best when it is under threat and recalled how it was during the Great Depression that the world got its best works of art and music.

Nimrat Kaur also shed light on what she has been doing during the lockdown. She said that she starts her day early and catches the sunrise from her building terrace. She then gets back and cleans the entire house. Nimrat Kaur also added that she has been loving the process of preparing meals for herself. The actor also revealed that she spends her time reading and meditating for the rest of the day.

