When Irrfan Khan Told Nimrat Kaur To Soak Up On Good Stuff As Everything Is Limited

Nimrat Kaur and late actor Irrfan Khan’s movie Lunchbox just celebrated the seventh anniversary of its screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Lunchbox was showcased at the festival on May 19, 2013. On completion of seven years of Lunchbox screening at Cannes, Nimrat Kaur talked about her experience in an interview with a news portal. The actor also opened up on her bond with her late co-star Irrfan Khan.

Nimrat Kaur, during the interview, said that the Cannes screening was one of the most important events and a very important chapter of her life. Remembering the legendary actor from her time spent at the festival, Nimrat said that at the end of the day, once the team was done with the red carpet, she had taken her shoes off, adding that she was really tired and had forgotten to eat too. Nimrat Kaur mentioned that the team was just relaxing at a café when she told her co-star Irrfan Khan that her head was spinning and that she couldn't handle the hectic schedule anymore.

Nirmat Kaur recollected asking Irrfan how he dealt with all of it, the late actor had laughed and asked her to soak up all the good things because everything is limited and good things don’t happen very often. She added that Irrfan had told her that when good stuff happens, one must enjoy it to the fullest. She added that he told her to not ever waste a moment whenever she is having a good time. Nimrat Kaur said that it was a piece of great life advice from Irrfan Khan.

Talking about her experience at the Cannes Film Festival, Nirmat said that it was a crazy rush and she had to change in some random room so to slip into her second outfit with little help. She added that some people who had come along with the production helped her to get ready.

When quizzed about how she is spending her quarantine, Nimrat Kaur said that she is living alone with her two cats. The actor added that she is keeping herself busy by doing all the household chores. Nimrat mentioned that she is following a routine and working out regularly.

