Nimrat Kaur Shares 'The Lunchbox' Co-star Irrfan Khan's Wall Mural

The sad demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan sent shockwaves through the industry. The Lunchbox actor succumbed to a colon infection on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine tumor for almost two years. Irrfan Khan’s The Lunchbox co-actor Nimrat Kaur took to her social media and stated that she stumbled across the wall mural accidentally.

Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house is located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who’d have thought... #IrrfanForever pic.twitter.com/ahi79KtNH3 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 13, 2020

Nimrat Kaur stated that the wall mural has been painted on a small establishment in Ranwar Village. Nimrat Kaur called the wall mural of Irrfan Khan ‘an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art.’ While posting the picture on her Instagram account, Nimrat Kaur wrote, ‘Chanced upon this arresting mural in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally only a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house was located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heartfelt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew...#IrrfanForever’ [sic]

Irrfan Khan’s death

A statement released by Irrfan Khan’s team after the actor’s demise read, ‘I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.'

The statement further read, 'After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’

