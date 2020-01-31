Union Budget
Nirbhaya's Rapists Get Relief: Film Industry Fumes, Draws Hyderabad Case Reference

Bollywood News

After Nirbhaya's rapists got relief with the court deferring their execution, the film industry fumed. They also drew a reference to the similar Hyderabad case.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirbhaya

Celebrities of the film industry expressed their displeasure after the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case received a stay in execution until further notice. The stars reacted with terms like ‘ridiculous’, ‘shocking’ and ‘disgusting’ while calling them ‘monsters.’ Some of them felt ‘justice delayed’ was ‘justice denied’ while one stated that a move like the recent Hyderabad case, where the rapists were killed in an encounter, was the ‘only option.’ 

READ: Execution Of Nirbhaya's Rapists Stayed Till Further Orders; No Hanging At 6 Am On Feb 1

Ranvir Shorey, Sophie Choudhary, Milap Zaveri, Shweta Pandit were among the celebrities who reacted to the decision passed by the Patiala House Court. 

Ranvir Shorey shared a quote that read we are sorry that your killers are still alive. The actor also used hastags like #SaveTheConstitution and #justicedelayedisjusticedenied. 

READ: Nirbhaya Verdict: Tanushree Dutta Asks 'how Many Will You Hang', Says Death Not Solution

Sophie Choudry was another celebrity who felt that the rapists should have been hanged long back. The actor also expressed her shock at the ‘monsters’ getting repeated chances. She asked if it was ‘justice’ and how other such criminals could be afraid with such court decisions. 

Director Milap Zaveri termed it, ‘Ridiculous. Shocking. Disgusting.’ 

Shweta Pandit said what the Hyderabad Police did in the Disha gangrape-murder case was the ‘only option.’ The singer also said that those who slammed the ‘encounter’ at that time should ‘shut up.’ She added that Delhi had ‘failed the country’ and said the system had ‘denied her justice.’

Chinmayi Sripaada vented out over the lawyer of the convicts telling Nirbhaya’s mother that the convicts will never be executed. She termed the lawyer’s statement ‘pits’ while adding the system breaks survivors. 

READ: Nirbhaya Case: Patiala House Court To Hear Plea Of Convicts Seeking Stay On Execution

A day before four convicts were to be hanged, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court on Friday stayed the decision till further notice. Earlier, the execution was to take place on January 22, before it was postponed to February 1. 

The case 

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gangraped inside a moving bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. After being assaulted, she was thrown on the road. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.  

Out of the six convicts, one allegedly committed suicide in the prison and a juvenile was freed after a three-year term in a reform home in 2015.  

READ: Nirbhaya Verdict: Tanushree Dutta Asks 'how Many Will You Hang', Says Death Not Solution

 

 

