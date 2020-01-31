Nirbhaya Case: Patiala House Court To Hear Plea Of Convicts Seeking Stay On Execution

The Delhi Patiala House Court will hear the plea of the Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts on Friday, a day before the convicts are said to be executed on February 1.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear today, plea of convicts seeking a stay on the date of the execution-February 1 (tomorrow). pic.twitter.com/1DUmUG8SNQ — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi accused the advocates of the rapists of making a mockery of the judicial system. She also blamed the existing law which gave precedence to the rights of the convicts. According to her, the entire attempt of the convicts was to ensure that the date of hanging was deferred. Thereafter, she expressed hope that the rapists would be hanged as soon as possible.

SC dismissed the petition of one of the convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 30, dismissed the curative petition filed by the lawyer for one of the death row convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case – Akshay Singh. Akshay was seeking a commutation of his death sentence to life imprisonment, the third convict out of four to do so. A five-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, said, there will be no stay on the death warrant as the plea made no case.

About the Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, upheld by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court too upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

