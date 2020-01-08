Nirbhaya Verdict: Anupam Kher Posts Heartfelt Note To Salute Victim's Parents

An incident still fresh in the minds of Indians even after seven years, reached a step closer to its closure on Tuesday. The Patiala Court issuing the death warrant for the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case was the much-needed relief for her parents. The couple faced a harrowing time waiting for justice for their daughter.

Anupam Kher lauded the spirit of Nirbhaya’s parents with a heartfelt note for them as the death penalty for her killers was confirmed. Sharing a black-and-white photo of them, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Respected parents of Nirbhaya. The death penalty for her killers has been confirmed."

He continued, "It should have happened much before. Crores of Indians were waiting for this verdict.

"But in these seven years, you showed what patience and belief in the law means. Respect!” he concluded his post.

Here’s the post:

निर्भया के आदरणीय माता एवं पिता जी! तो निर्भया के हत्यारों के फाँसी की तारीख़ तय हो ही गयी। बहुत पहले हो जानी चाहिए थी।आपके साथ करोड़ों हिंदुस्तानियों को इस फ़ैसले का इंतेज़ार था। लेकिन इन सात सालों में आपने हमें सिखाया कि धैर्य और क़ानून में विश्वास क्या होता है!! आदरभाव।🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bUKdE4aooW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 7, 2020

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani had told Republic TV, "Knowing them personally, I know the ordeal they have undergone to ensure that justice is done to their daughter and their family and bring this whole case to closure, at least judicial closure. I can only say this that the family has had hopes pinned on the judiciary to ensure that rapists do not take undue advantage of the procedure and I am hopeful that the justice that has been delivered today. As I earlier said that I do not have an order copy with me but let alone as a minister, as a woman, as a mother, I can understand the sense of relief the mother feels today who has fought for justice for her daughter."

Several celebrities from the political field, film industry and sports fraternity had reacted with delight on the verdict. The convicts are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur. The execution of the convicts will be performed on January 22 at 7 am.

