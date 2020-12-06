Nitesh Tiwari-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari appointed Educate Girls' Advisory board members

Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari have been appointed as the members of the Advisory Council of the NGO Educate Girls. The director duo seeks to actively involve themselves in education of girls in the remote parts of the country. They expressed their delight in joining the mission.

Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari join NGO’s advisory board

Educate Girls has been active in the cause of girl child education in rural India since 2007, and has made its presence felt in 18,000 villages of the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. They seek to bring drop-out or never enrolled girls into the fold and educate them with the support of 13,000 Balika community volunteers.

The announcement of Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari joining the initiative was made on the 13th Foundation Day celebrations of the NGO and International Volunteers Day 2020. Both the filmmakers have highlighted topics revolving around girl child education in their films, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in Nil Battey Sannata and Nitesh Tiwari in Dangal.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared her excitement about the venture, "I have been finding my purpose in life that contributes to humanity beyond stories. The impact that Educate Girls is creating is driven by focused leadership, it's Team Balika volunteering model and latest technology. This is a cause very close to my heart and we are hoping to be a catalyst in creating and championing the conversations on girls' education, and its benefits for our future generations." Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said, "Educate Girls has identified 5 per cent of those villages which have up to 40 per cent of India's out-of-school girls through predictive analytics, and aims to connect these girls with quality education. This technology-driven endeavour has the potential to have a lasting impact as it will set off a huge multiplier effect for the generations to come. Health, nutrition, climate change, immunisation, earning potential, many positives can be achieved when girls get an education. And both of us are glad to join this mission."

On the professional front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had directed the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga earlier this year. Niesh Tiwari, who had last directed the Sushant Singh Rajput blockbuster Chhichhoere, is set to come with a Ramayana trilogy.

