Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On B'day, Recalls Bike Ride After Shoot

Ayushmann Khurrana has always managed to create a mark in Bollywood with his impeccable acting skills and mannerism. The actor who has now become an ideal choice for most of the filmmakers recently penned his sweet birthday wishes for Bareily Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with a still from one of his bikes rides post the shoot wrapped up.

Ayushmann Khurrana's special wishes for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

The still is from the bike ride that the actor went with Ashwiny on the last day of their shoot in Lucknow and going by the picture it seems that both had a great time exploring the city as they pose while smiling in the throwback picture. While extending his wishes, Ayushmann wrote, “Happy Birthday Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. This was our last day of shoot of Bareily Ki Barfi and we went for a bike ride in Lucknow.”

Read: Tahira Kashyap Gives A Sneak-peak Of Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Home: WATCH

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes Wife Tahira's Book With A Fun Rapid Fire Question Video Of Her

The film is a romantic comedy inspired by a French novel titled 'Ingredients of love'. The writer of the film Nitesh Tiwari adapted the book into the script and changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. Based on the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the actors had to work on their dialect. Kriti, Ayushmann, and Rajkummar worked hard on their looks and characters to make them look more realistic.

The 41-year-old filmmaker is adding a new dimension to Hindi cinema with her narratives and storytelling in this modern world. Starting from her debut film Nil Battey Sannata in 2016 to her second film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The director has mesmerized fans and viewers by bringing and highlighting unique stories about small-town India with a focus on the evolving Indian woman. With the kind of films, she has made in the past, Tiwari has evolved as a filmmaker with an eye for detail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will interestingly romance actress Vaani Kapoor on the big screen for the first time in the yet-to-be-titled film. The upcoming film is said to be shot extensively in North India. On the other side, the flick is slated to release in 2021. Apart from this, the Bala actor will also join hands with Anubhav Sinha’s next. The actor-director duo earlier collaborated for a social-drama, Article 15. Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha's next will be an action-thriller.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Kishore Kumar On Singer's Death Anniversary

Read: Yami Gautam With Ayushmann Khurrana Or Pulkit Samrat; Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

(Image credit: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.