Aparshakti Khurana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dangal' Actor? Find Out

Quick links:
Aparshakti Khurana started his career as a radio jockey and television host. The actor, who is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurana, started his career in 2016 with the movie Dangal. The actor gained major recognition with the movie. Aparshakti has also been a part of commercially successful movies like Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and Street Dancer 3D among others. He is married to Aakriti Ahuja.
The actor would be next seen in the movie Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release later this year. Aparshakti will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He is also speculated to feature in the movie Iskool Bag. On Aparshakti Khurana's birthday, here is a quiz based on Aparshakti Khurana's facts and trivia.
Also Read| Aparshakti Khurana misses 'Chandigarh sky' as he heads back to Mumbai; See Post
Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana's Net Worth Proves That They Are Ruling Bollywood
Also Read| Aparshakti Khurana Opens Up About Nepotism In B'wood, Says "outsider" Is A Mean Word
Also Read| Aparshakti Khurana Visits Baba Ka Dhaba; Says 'had The Best Matar Paneer Ever!'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.