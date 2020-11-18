Aparshakti Khurana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dangal' Actor? Find Out

Aparshakti Khurana started his career as a radio jockey and television host. The actor, who is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurana, started his career in 2016 with the movie Dangal. The actor gained major recognition with the movie. Aparshakti has also been a part of commercially successful movies like Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and Street Dancer 3D among others. He is married to Aakriti Ahuja.

The actor would be next seen in the movie Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release later this year. Aparshakti will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He is also speculated to feature in the movie Iskool Bag. On Aparshakti Khurana's birthday, here is a quiz based on Aparshakti Khurana's facts and trivia.

Aparshakti Khurana quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Aparshakti Khurana?

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Luka Chuppi

Dangal

Badrinath ki Dulhania

2. Which movie featured Aparshakti Khurana alongside Varun Dhawan?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Dangal

Stree

Luka Chuppi

3. Which movie featured Aparshakti alongside Diana Penty?

Luka Chuppi

Stree

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

ABCD 2

4. Which Mudassar Aziz directorial featured Aparshakti Khurana?

Luka Chuppi

Dangal

Pati Patni Aur Who

ABCD 2

5. Which movie featured Aparshakti Khurana alongside his brother Ayushmann Khurrana?

Stree

Street Dancer

Bala

Pati Patni Aur Woh

6. Which Remo D’Souza directorial featured Aparshakti Khurana?

ABCD 2

Street Dancer

ABCD

Bala

7. Where did Aparshakti met his wife Aakriti Ahuja?

Café

Movie set

Dance Class

Family party

8. Which of these TV shows is not hosted by Aparshakti Khurana?

Super Night with Tubelight

Bigg Buzz

Om Shanti Om

Sabse Bada Kalakar

9. Which song is composed by Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurana together?

Kudiye Ni

Tere Do Naina

Ruka Ruka

Ik Vaari

10. Aparshakti Khurana won the Lions Gold Award for which movie?

Stree

Dangal

Bala

Street Dancer

Aparshakti Khurana quiz - answers

Dangal

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Pati Patni Aur Who

Bala

Street Dancer

Dance Class

Sabse Bada Kalakar

Ik Vaari

Stree

