NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya Rock New-age Desi Looks

The launch of the 'India in Fashion' exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was high on star power, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paying ode to the country's textiles and craftsmanship.

The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday. From the Hindi film industry Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and veteran actor Rekha were some of the prominent personalities to attend the event.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on the international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Billed as the first exhibition of its kind in India, the show will also trace the birth and development of the contemporary Indian fashion community. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas led the international presence at the launch with "Spider-Man" co-stars Holland and Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz and musician Anoushka Shanker.

Both Zendaya and Gigi chose saree as their attire for the occasion.

The launch also saw performances by Varun, who was joined by Gigi on stage for a quick jig, Ranveer and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika called upon Alia to shake-a-leg on the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from the latter's film "RRR".

The exhibition India in Fashion' is curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large for Vogue and editor-in- chief of The World of Interiors. It is designed by Patrick Kinmonth with Rooshad Shroff.

The showcase features works of pioneering Indian designers like Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, and Tarun Tahiliani.

International names include Christian Dior, Cristobal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle Coco' Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher, and Yves Saint Laurent.

The exhibit is also accompanied by an insightful audio guide experience for the guests and children under seven, senior citizens, and fashion & art school students can enter free of charge.

(With PTI inputs)