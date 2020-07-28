'No Dispute Between Sushant & Dharma': Apoorva Mehta's Statement To Mumbai Police

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta went to Amboli police station on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rajput had worked with the production house of Karan Johar in the 2019 film Drive. Mehta, who was summoned by police, reached the Amboli police station around noon, and also carried the contract papers signed by Rajput and the production house.

Mehta's interrogation went on for four hours, approximately. According to his statement, Apoorva Mehta said, "There was no dispute between Sushant and Dharma Production. The Film Drive went on the floor in the year 2017 but the film delayed for two and a half years because the use of VFX was high and therefore it took time to complete. The decision to release the film on the OTT platform was a commercial decision." He asserted that there was 'no dispute' with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with Rajput's death. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so. The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove Rajput to suicide.

(with PTI inputs)

