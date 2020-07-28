Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Has A Reply To Fan Who Quipped About CBI Probe; See Response

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently replied to a fan's query about why her family has not demanded the investigation of her brother's death to be transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation. Shweta replied to a fan on social media who had quipped her on the same. The fan had also mentioned that if her family would demand the CBI probe, the entire country will support them in the process.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals why the family has not demanded CBI probe

To this, Shweta was quick to reply to the fan that they were waiting for the Mumbai Police to complete their investigation and come up with their reports. She has recently been sharing some heart-warming posts on social media reminiscing her childhood memories with her brother. Take a look at Shweta's reply to a fan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation

Meanwhile, the Dil Bechara's death investigation is still underway by the Mumbai Police. Recently, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police regarding the case and he went on to record his statement. The filmmaker claimed that he had met the late actor only twice while asserting that his production house has always given newcomers a chance. The veteran also denied the reports that he had asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant as claimed in media reports.

Amidst the outrage against nepotism as netizens and celebrities lashed out at the film families in the wake of the actor’s death, Bhatt told the police that he did not support nepotism and his banner has always given a platform for newcomers. The Sadak 2 director also revealed that he had met Sushant only two times, one was in 2018 where they spoke about the director’s book, and another incident this year. The filmmaker stated that he had never asked Rhea to leave Sushant and termed the media reports claiming the same as ‘baseless.’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, while speaking on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, had accused Bhatt, along with Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Rajeev Masand, of ‘systematically sabotaging’ Sushant’s career, while urging that they are questioned. Reportedly, Karan Johar is likely to be summoned later this week for recording his statement.

