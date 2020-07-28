Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others; Read Details

In latest development to the Sushant Rajput's death probe, on Tuesday, the actor's father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Sushant's five friends have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

In his FIR Sushant's father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput's suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. As per sources, the family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle.

Sushant’s family reportedly said that they had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or any other psychological problem, and are unhappy about people peddling the mental health narrative, sources said. It is not clear yet if they lodged a formal complaint or if the police registered a First Information Report yet.

Meanwhile, the Dil Bechara actor's death investigation is still underway by the Mumbai Police. Recently, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police regarding the case and he went on to record his statement. The filmmaker claimed that he had met the late actor only twice while asserting that his production house has always given newcomers a chance. The veteran also denied the reports that he had asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant as claimed in media reports.

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently replied to a fan's query about why her family has not demanded the investigation of her brother's death to be transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation. Shweta replied to a fan on social media who had quipped her on the same. The fan had also mentioned that if her family would demand the CBI probe, the entire country will support them in the process.

To this, Shweta was quick to reply to the fan that they were waiting for the Mumbai Police to complete their investigation and come up with their reports.

