Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Steps Back From Digital Release On An OTT Platform?

The entertainment industry has suffered major losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. Movies that were about the release and were scheduled to release in the past months were halted and thus production houses along with the cast and crew are facing a lot of losses. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb was rumoured to take the digital release route, but the latest report by an entertainment site claims that there are other things in the minds of the makers.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's fans demand 'Laxmmi Bomb's release in theatres amid digital release rumours

Laxmmi Bomb to get a digital release?

The entertainment website talked about how the makers of the film Laxmmi Bomb are trying to brainstorm over how they could release the film without affecting any of its related aspects. Reportedly, they have come to the conclusion that an Akshay Kumar film’s release on an OTT platform might ruin the theatrical prospects of other big-budget films. One of these also includes Sooryavanshi, which is another Akshay Kumar-starrer.

The site quoted a source who is close to the development. The source stated that Akshay is one of the top four actors of the Bollywood film industry. They said that if an Akshay Kumar-starring film takes the digital platform for its release, then the entire movie exhibition business will be doomed. He also said that they will never be able to entice the audience to go and watch the movies in the theatres.

ALSO READ | 'Laxmmi Bomb' director Raghava Lawrence requests help from Kerala CM as he supports needy

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will most definitely not opt for a straight digital release, the report claims. Thus, Laxmmi Bomb opting for digital can have direct effects on it when it comes to its box-office potential. This could be the reason why Laxmmi Bomb will also patiently wait for theatres to re-open.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to get a direct release on Disney+Hotstar?

Multiplexes and theatres upset

Multiplex chains are reportedly alarmed at producers opting for OTT platforms, thus creating a rift between them. The exhibitors had asked the producers to hold back the release until cinemas reopened. INOX came forward and released a statement, showing their displeasure at how there is no partnership in such trying times.

STATEMENT BY INOX ON A PRODUCTION HOUSE’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO RELEASE THEIR MOVIE ON AN OTT PLATFORM BY SKIPPING THE THEATRICAL RUN pic.twitter.com/NfqoYV2QRx — INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) May 14, 2020

The Producers Guild of India, in response, shared that it is sad to see that the exhibitors' side are not able to understand the infinite losses that they are facing. They brought forward multiple issues they are going through since the lockdown. They also reiterated that they are supportive of theatrical releases and it is a preferred option.

Statement from Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/WCeX3zMlsh — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 15, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Radhe' & others: Here's info that'd determine release dates after lockdown

Big-budget films like Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi have opted for OTT releases. They star big names of the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vidya Balan. It will be interesting to see what waits in the fate of movies like Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, and Abhishek Bachchan-Rajkummmar Rao starrer Ludo.

ALSO READ | From Akshay Kumar' 'Laxmmi Bomb' to Kayne West becoming a billionaire, today's top stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.