Ranveer Singh Prepared Intensely For The Role Of 'Khilji'; Read To Know Unknown Facts

Ranveer Singh, after impressing the audience with his performance in Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt, will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's 83. He has always won the hearts of millions through his stellar performance and his fashion game. He has given fans some blockbuster movies, however, one film that remains near and dear to fans is Padmaavat.

The movie was directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with Sudhanshu Vats and Ajit Andhare. The period-drama featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in key roles. Ranveer Singh's won the hearts of millions with his looks as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he prepared intensely for the role. Read on to know the facts:

Ranveer Singh prepared intensely for 'Khilji'; know facts

As per several reports, Ranveer Singh prepared intensely for the role so as to fit in the character. He had said that he prepared himself enough mentally as well as by spending time alone that helped him immerse into the character of Khilji and when he was in the character, he believed whatever he did was right even though as a person he judged Khilji to be an evil person, who is a narcissist and who can have everything he desires for.

Ranveer Singh also took some Gujarati language lessons so that he learns some words of the language for his rowdy character of Khilji. He also followed some strict diet routines by consuming only fish, broccoli, turkey and green tea and he was restricted from eating sweet, rice and rotis, in order to play the role of Khilji.

