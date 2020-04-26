Ranveer Singh's Critically-acclaimed Movies On IMDb | From 'Gully Boy' To 'Lootera'

Ranveer Singh has won many hearts with his spectacular performances. It is not a hidden fact that Ranveer Singh is one of the critically acclaimed actors of the Hindi film industry today. The actor has come a long way since his debut. Here's taking a look at some of Ranveer Singh's best movies that are top-rated by IMDb.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a musical drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie was jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment productions. Along with Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The movie was inspired by the lives of the Indian street rapper Naezy and Divine. IMDb rated the movie with 8.2 stars out of 10.

Lootera

Lootera is a 2013 historical romantic movie helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, and Anurag Kashyap. Lootera features Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in significant roles. The movie recites the story of an aristocrat’s daughter who falls in love with a visiting archaeologist. Lootera is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Ranveer Singh with an IMDb rating of 7.3 stars.

Band Baaja Baarat

Band Baaja Baarat is a 2010 rom-com movie helmed by debutant Maneesh Sharma. It stars Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in significant roles. The love story in the movie is a set in the world of wedding planning. The film was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike with an IMDb rating of 7.2 stars.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is a 2015 historical epic romantic movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Kishore Lulla and Bhansali himself. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra the movie unveils the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife. IMDb rated the movie with 7.2 stars.

