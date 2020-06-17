Sushant's death: Mukesh Chhabra's statement recorded, police probe film offer documents

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has become a talking point for various reasons. Speculation has been rife on the causes behind the actor committing suicide, with some of the reasons citing indifference from the industry bigwigs. His uncle and some politicians have also pointed out foul play and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Probe on

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, has been investigating the incident. As per latest information, 11 persons' statements have been recorded in the case. This includes Mukesh Chhabra, popular casting director who turned a director with Dil Bechara, which will be Sushant’s last film. His statement was being recorded at the time of publishing this story.

Mukesh was one of those who had visited Sushant moments after his death and was present at his last rites. They were known to be close friends.

The statements of his managers, both former and current, were also recorded. Two of the managers were called for a restatement and they claimed that Sushant asked them to leave their association in October, without mentioning the reason and later in February, asked them to resume again.

One of his other managers, who handled his brand endorsements, has also been asked to appear before the police, though the person is out of Mumbai at the moment.

Mumbai Police is also investigating the documents related to the film offers, that they found at his residence. As per information received, he was allegedly signed for films, and then asked to quit. His manager revealed that the police is probing why he was given the nod and then asked to exit the projects.

The development comes amid reports of the actor losing seven films in six months, also claimed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, doing the rounds.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, his post-mortem report confirmed, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The Chhichhore star’s last rites were held at a Vile Parle Crematorium on Monday. Apart from grief and shock over his death, there have been controversies over industry bigwigs allegedly ‘boycotting’ him, the nepotism debate and the demand for a probe from fans, relatives and politicians.

