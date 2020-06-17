Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Official Social Media Handles See A Sudden Spike

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death has come as a shock to several members of the film fraternity and has also sparked the conversation about the existence of nepotism. However, another interesting factor to view is that ever since his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput’s online following has increased.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Paparazzi Reveals Late Actor's Love For Number 4747

Sushant Singh Rajput’s online following increases

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has added fuel to the talk about nepotism in the film industry on social media. Along with that, the late actor's social media following has seen a surge in the past few days. His social media followers shot by almost two million in just the last couple of days. There is also a chance that many netizens want to know more about Sushant Singh Rajput and hence, the increased social media followers.

When the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came out, he had a following of about 9 million. However, today, the following on social media has reached about 11.8 million. Several followers are still even paying their last respects on his social media.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sushmita Sen Emphasises On Importance Of 'not Quitting'

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s profile here:

(Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram)

ALSO READ | 'Let’s Learn To Be More Kind': Anushka Shetty Pens A Note After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling on Sunday. He was laid to rest on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. The late actor's death has sparked the conversation about nepotism and how certain members of the film fraternity hold power. Several netizens including actors, directors and others have come forward and displayed their stance on the issue.

Take a look at the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi is yet to be released.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Rehearsal Video Will Get Fans Grooving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.