'Non-existent Career': Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Taapsee Pannu; Calls Her 'greedy'

The fiery war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu continues. 'Queen' actor's Twitter handle — Team Kangana Ranaut, once again, attacked 'Badla' actor after her interview to a news channel. Calling Taapsee 'greedy', Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified Twitter handle managed by Kangana's team), wrote that she is "trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant"

Team Kangana Ranaut also wrote that Taapsee is "Simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people." In another tweet, she further said, "Taapsee has called herself B grade in many of her interviews. When English speaking media or Bollywood mafia call her B grade she won’t humiliate them as she humiliates Kangana. Double standards?" [sic]

Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation...(1/2) https://t.co/4YPRIFtiyH — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

Kangana's comment to Republic TV

Ranaut said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ “ a needy outsider wants to know !” https://t.co/USVMnxWapW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

