Nora Fatehi Sets The Dancefloor On Fire With Her Killer Moves In New Song Kusu Kusu

Nora Fatehi's song, Kusu Kusu from John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2 released on November 10 and saw the actor stun the audience with her stunning belly-dancing moves. The video begins with a clipboard that reads, "Nora Fatehi in and as Dilruba". She dons a silver outfit in the song and performs the number to perfection.

Nora Fatehi's Satyameva Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu out now

Nora Fatehi has been active on social media lately and has been promoting the foot-tapping number. The song was released on the T-Series YouTube channel on November 10 and saw the actor ace all her moves. She won a silver outfit with tassels and belly danced on the beats of the number. A few sequences of the song also saw the dance in the middle of a small water body. The music video also included John Abraham in a mysterious avatar, as he donned a black hoodie. It also gave viewers a sneak-peek into some clips from the film, that will revolve around fighting against injustice and the misuse of power. The film is slated to release on November 25.

Watch Nora Fatehi's in Satyameva Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu music here

Nora Fatehi also appeared in the first film, Satyameva Jayate, which was released on the big screen in 2018. In the film, she danced to 'Dilbar Dilbar' and stole fans' hearts with her performance. 'Kusu Kusu' also garnered heaps of love hours after its release and trended at number 15 in YouTube's music category. The actor announced the release of the song on her YouTube account and fans rushed to the comments section of the video to hail her for her performance. Several followers posted hearts and fire emoticons after her performance.

This is not the first song that has been released from the film. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was released a few weeks ago and showcased the chemistry between Divya Khosla Kumar and John Abraham's characters. The music video saw the two lead actors celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, the lyrics have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir.

(Image: Instagram/@norafatehi)