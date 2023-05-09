Not Just Jawan, Other Films That Postponed Their Release Around Adipurush

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is slated to hit the theatres on June 16 and fans are anticipating to watch this movie on the big screen. As the much-awaited film will release in June, several other movies have postponed their release dates to avoid any clash. For instance, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead will now be released on September 7, 2023, instead of June 2, 2023.

Makers of Jawan cleared the air around the film's release date by releasing a teaser, along with the new release date, on their social media handles. The movie is helmed by Atlee Kumar and will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in prominent roles. Now, the movies that will release prior to Adipurush include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2) and Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's untitled movie (June 2). Meanwhile, the films that will clash with Adipurush after its release include Maidaan (June 23) and Satyaprem Ki Katha (June 29).

More on Adipurush

The team of Adipurush attended a special screening of the trailer last night in Hyderabad and several fans thronged at the venue to greet Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut. Amid the buzz the film received, some snippets of the trailer were leaked online by the fans. However, most of the videos have been removed or disabled from social media handles.

Adipurush starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita is helmed by Om Raut. The film will narrate the tale of Ramayana. Earlier, the film was slammed for its poor VFX effects, following which its release date got postponed. However, after receiving backlash, the makers worked on the film again and the trailer will be released today May 9 at 1.53 PM with better visual effects.