'Not Me': Vivek Oberoi Shares Meme After Trump's Struggle To Pronounce Swami Vivekananda

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who is known for sometimes sharing 'controversial' memes on his Twitter handle shared a meme on US President Donald Trump who had struggled to pronounce some Hindi words during his speech at 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump in his speech quoted one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India, Swami Vivekananda, but didn't pronounce the name correctly. Soon after the video went viral. Oberoi shared the same video on his Twitter timeline and wrote: "Hey @realdonaldtrump this is probably not who you meant, #swamivivekananda is one of the tallest spiritual leaders #india is proud to have had. But solid points for making the effort anyway, a warm gesture of friendship." [sic]

In the following tweet, he shared a meme of himself with a bald head with 'Swami-Ka-Mundan' written on it. But Vivek Oberoi was quick to safeguard himself by issuing a disclaimer in his tweet using hashtags like, 'humour and laugh at yourself'.

Hey @realdonaldtrump this is probably not who you meant, #swamivivekananda is one of the tallest spiritual leaders #india is proud to have had. But solid points for making the effort anyway, a warm gesture of friendship. pic.twitter.com/l1bAjJv8YM — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 28, 2020

US President faces difficulty with Hindi words like ''Vedas'', ''chaiwala''

US President Donald Trump experienced difficulties in the pronunciation of Hindi words such as the "Vedas", "Sholay" and "chaiwala" during his speech. The US president made several remarks interspersed with "desi" references, much to the delight of the crowd. Trump touched on India''s cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of blockbuster Bollywood movies such as "DDLJ" (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and "Sholay", and the country''s sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

'Namaste Trump': President Donald Trump quotes Swami Vivekananda in his speech; Watch

However, with the US President finding it difficult to pronounce names such as Sachin Tendulkar, the Twitterati trolled Trump for it and even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a dig at his mispronunciation of Tendulkar''s name.

Trump's India visit

US President Donald Trump on his official visit to India, that commenced on February 24, was accompanied by the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President participated in a host of engagements that included a roadshow, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, visiting the Taj Mahal and holding delegation-level talks in New Delhi.

JP Nadda lauds PM Modi's 'vibrant leadership' for Donald Trump's 'standalone visit'

The US President also said that he, First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner “were treated very, very well” in India. Along with Trump's family, the top brass of his administration including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also visited the nation on February 24 and 25.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.