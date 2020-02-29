JP Nadda Lauds PM Modi's 'vibrant Leadership' For Donald Trump's 'standalone Visit'

BJP President JP Nadda on Friday hailed PM Modi's 'vibrant leadership' and asserted it to be the reason for US President Donald Trump's recent standalone visit to India. He stated that Trump's visit to India has shown its influence worldwide.

US President Donald Trump on his official visit to India, that commenced on February 24, was accompanied by the First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President participated in a host of engagements that included a roadshow, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, visiting the Taj Mahal and holding delegation-level talks.

Speaking at a public meeting at Jhandutta in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, Nadda hailed PM Modi and said:

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown his influence and that of the country's worldwide. America's President does a standalone visit. Now, the American President comes only to visit India and that too on the invitation of Modi ji," said Nadda.

"It was probably for the first time in history that a US President came to India on the request of an Indian Prime Minister and even traveled non-stop, around 8,000 km, to India," he added.

JP Nadda, BJP President in Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the influence of himself and India, worldwide. America's President does a standalone visit. Now America's President comes only to visit India and that too on the invitation of Modiji. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/k8y6j3DMO0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Nadda further praised Trump and Modi for their speeches at Gujarat's Motera Stadium and said the camaraderie between the two leaders reflects India's commanding position in the world under the "vibrant and strong" leadership of Modi.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

US-India relationship is 'extraordinary': Donald Trump after maiden trip

United States President Donald Trump has said that the relationship between India and the US is “extraordinary” and claimed that significant progress has been made in bilateral ties. The US President was asked about his two-day maiden trip to India in a news conference at White House on February 27, in which he said, “We are going to be doing a lot of business with India”.

Trump also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “great gentleman, a great leader” and India an “incredible country”.

The US President also said that he, First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner “were treated very, very well” in India and claimed to have “enjoyed” it. Along with Trump's family, the top brass of his administration including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also visited the nation on February 24 and 25.

In the brief 36-hour trip, they visited Ahmedabad, Agra, New Delhi before leaving for Washington and even addressed a massive rally at world's largest stadium.

