'Namaste Trump': President Donald Trump Quotes Swami Vivekananda In His Speech; Watch

Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera Stadium on Monday, US President Donald Trump in his speech quoted one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India, Swami Vivekananda.

Trump said, "It is your faith and strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, trust in your own citizens and respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural beautiful endearing friendship.

While our nations have many differences, they are both defined and propelled by a fundamental truth - the truth that all of us are blessed with divine light and every person is dowed with a sacred soul.

As the great religious teacher Swami Vivekananda once said, 'the moment I have realized God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free.'"

Addressing the crowd, President Donald Trump also added: "The potential for India is absolutely incredible. India's rise as a prosperous nation is an example for everyone. It is all the more inspiring because you have done it as a democratic, peaceful, tolerant, brave and free country. There is all the difference in the world between a nation that seeks power through coercion, intimidation and aggression and the nation that rises by setting its people free and unleashing them to chase their dreams and that is India. This is why India's accomplishment is unrivaled no matter where you go. In America and in India, we are born to give all glory to God."

Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

