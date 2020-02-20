Panipuri Challenge Gets Spiced Up As Bollywood Celebs Gorge On Different Flavours

TikTok has constantly been in the limelight for its weird and sometimes dangerous challenges. However, the new PaniPuri challenge has enticed not only commoners but also celebrities like actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Comedian Bharti Singh amongst others. The challenge involves people competing to have the maximum number of Indian snack.

Shilpa V/s Raj Kundra

Another interesting part of the challenge involves adding new flavours to the snack. Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to the social media platform and competed against husband Raj Kundra to devour a maximum number of pani puris. The video shows Shilpa winning the challenge.

Another person to try his hand at the challenge was celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor who posted a video in which he is seen introducing varied flavours of the snack. The video also shows Chef Kunal Kapur informing people about the different names of the snack before taking a bite into it.

Stand up Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh also posted a hilarious video in which she is seen taking a dig at people who cannot handle the spicy flavour of the snack.

Meanwhile, Nagpur has got its first automated Pani puri vending machine that has been installed at Nagpur Chaupati, according to the reports. Pani puri is one of the most loved and favorite street foods in India which is known by various names across the country. For example in Delhi, it is known as golgappa and in Kolkata, it is known as puchka. Nagpur is not the first city to get such a vending machine as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru already have their own pani puri vending machines.

Shamal Anasane is the owner of the vending machine in Nagpur and an idea to open a pani puri vending machine striked him during his visit to Ahmedabad. It is Nagpur's first pani puri vending machine in a very hygienic, fun and unique concept of serving pani puris. The vending machine is installed at Mehadiya Square in Dhantoli, near Yashwant Stadium. The per plate cost of pani puris is Rs 20 and the shop remains open from 7am to 11pm.

