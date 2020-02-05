Union Budget
WATCH: MS Dhoni Skilfully Serves 'Panipuri' To RP Singh & Piyush Chawla In The Maldives

Cricket News

MS Dhoni was seen serving Panipuri in the Maldives to his former Indian team-mates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla recently as the video went viral on social media

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was last seen in Indian colours during that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand at the Old Trafford, Manchester on July 10 last year. He has been on a sabbatical since then and there are no details about when he will be back at the highest level. Meanwhile, the die-hard fans are curious about what he is up to especially when he makes his presence felt on social media and now the former Indian skipper has tried to do something 'Hatke'.

READ: Ex-Australia coach Darren Lehmann rushed to hospital on 50th B'day, will undergo heart op

READ: India fined for slow over-rate in Hamilton ODI

MS Dhoni serves Panipuri in the Maldives

You have heard that right. This is what Dhoni decided to do during his recent trip to the Maldives. Mahi, who is the only captain to win all the major ICC trophies, decided to become a Panipuriwala as he was seen serving the famous Indian street food to two of his good friends and former Indian team-mates RP Singh and Piyush Chawla. After having tasted it, RP Singh compliments his ex-skipper by saying that it is indeed very delicious. The video was posted on social media as well. Take a look.

Coming back to MS Dhoni the cricketer, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman will most probably be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts from March 29 and concludes on May 24. MSD will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the passionate fans will be hoping that they would lift the trophy for the fourth time. 

Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni's comeback

During a recent interview with a news channel, Kapil Dev said that as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has not played cricket for a long time, he cannot make a comeback from anywhere. Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also mentioned that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be very crucial for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

"If you haven't played cricket for so long then I don't think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there will be important and selectors should see what is best for the country", said Kapil Dev.
 

"Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don't play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone's mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn't happen'', he added.

READ: Ross Taylor highlights the difference between New Zealand's ODI & T20I sides 

READ: New Zealand beats India by 4 wickets in high-scoring ODI

