SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol Trends After Vishal Dadlani Calls Ex CJI Gogoi 'disgraceful'

Music Composer Vishal Dadlani in a shocking tweet attempted to target the legacy of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi calling it 'disgraceful' and 'cowardly'. Sharing a rather scathing article, Dadlani wrote on Twitter, “Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office. This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.”. The derogatory tweet has landed the award-winning composer in hot waters and ired netizens quickly expressed their opinions on the matter also demanding that Dadlani be sacked from the popular TV reality show. At the time of publishing, #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol is currently trending on Twitter, and with thousands of reactions pouring in every second calling the entire incident, 'shameful and disgraceful'. Read his tweet below-

Dadlani tries to malign CJI Ranjan Gogoi's legacy

Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office.



This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019

Ever since Dadlani's tweet has gone viral on social media, netizens have been expressing their opinion on the same. While a few felt that it was an 'absolute misuse of freedom of free speech', many felt that the entire act to malign the senior-most esteemed Supreme Court Judge should be dealt with strictly. Read their reactions below-

Absolute misuse of freedom of free speech. This is a Constituional Tort. Courts must award realistic damages atleast for such statements. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/wAPJbMfIPU — R.M.Bhangde (@Rahulbhangde) November 21, 2019

This is very shameful.He is the CJI of India .If someone disrespecting him means he is disrespecting the Indian constitution.And this fellow Vishal has proved to be terrible offender many times. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol — Itishree Bishwal (@ibishwal) November 21, 2019

#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol @SonyTV After passing disgusting and offensive comments against our CJI, how can he be allowed to judge our children? — Sachin Kumar (@Sachinsinghslyr) November 21, 2019

An overgrown spoilt brat is maligning n trolling, harassing a senior most esteemed supreme Court Judge #gogoi n questioning his very fair n fact based judgment n ur keeping him on a show majority in country hv made popular. #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol or v UNSUBSCRIBING @SonyTV — Only good vibes (@anconventional) November 21, 2019

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Dadlani has sparked controversy. Recently, amid the current chaos between Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party and the involvement of the Nationalist Congress Party and Indian Congress, Vishal tweeted, “You know what's incredible? 99% of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation/non-formation of the Maharashtra government. What amazing apathy! Such a disconnect with our own lives for the next 5 years! Wow! #SpiritOfMumbai".

