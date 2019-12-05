Nushrat Bharucha Awes Fans With Her Gorgeous Look At An Awards Show

The Dream Girl star Nushrat Bharucha recently showcased her beauty and glamorous fashion sense during recently held style awards. The gorgeous actor is well known in Bollywood for her stunning beauty alongside her commendable acting skills. Nushrat shared her look for the award function on her official Instagram page and fans of the actor are undeniably in awe of her beauty.

Nushrat Bharucha's gorgeous look

During the event, Nushrat Bharucha was seen wearing a body-hugging shimmering golden gown. The actor's look was certainly one that would have garnered the attention and admiration of everyone present at the event. Nushrat also treated her fans on Instagram by sharing pictures of her gorgeous look online. In the caption for the post, Nushrat assured her fans that bling is definitely not overrated. And undeniably, Nushrat's stunning golden look is one that stands out from the crowd at any event. Below are the pictures that Nushrat Bharucha shared on her Instagram page.

Fans of the actor certainly loved her amazing look and poured compliments and praises in the comment section of the post. From calling her gorgeous to naming her the golden child, fans of Nushrat definitely appreciate her bling and her beauty. The event also featured several other gorgeous actors who showcased their varied style sense in the event. Diana Penty was seen donning a magenta pantsuit, with her blazer only covering the right half of her body while her left half showed the crop top that she was wearing underneath. Yami Gautam, on the other hand, was wearing a stylish glittering black dress during the event.

Nushrat Bharucha on the work front

When it comes to the big screen, Nushrat Bharucha was last featured in the romantic comedy Dream Girl where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She also recently featured in the movie Marjaavaan as a special appearance during a song. Nushrat will next be seen in a lead role in Hurdang, a romantic film set to release next year. She is also reportedly playing a role in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Turram Khan.

