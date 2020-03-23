Nushrat Bharucha's Best Moments From The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Movies

Nushrat Bharucha has been widely praised for her impressive acting skills as well as for her style. On Instagram, she is often known to post several stylish photos of her in various outfits. Over the past several years, she has delivered several memorable performances, most notably in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies. Let's take a look at the best moments of Nushrat Bharucha from Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2:

Neha Manipulates Rajat's friends

There is this particular scene where Kartik Aaryan (Rajat) is in a relationship with Nushhrat Bharucha (Neha). They officially start dating and often come to hang out at his place, where his friends are also present. She crashes at the bachelor’s pad and the boys don’t approve of it. One of Rajat’s friends find her crying and ask her the matter. She says that Rajat told her she is a trouble for these people. They then tend to her and calm her down. Rajat is then roasted by his friends where they claim that he is the real trouble.

Neha Seduces Rajat

Liquid, Rajat and all the friends decide to take a trip. Now, Rajat is already in a relationship so he has to ask his girlfriend’s approval for it. They are in a live-in relationship by this time. Rajat asks Neha if he can go with the boys. Neha approves immediately. However, after a while, she seduces him and things take a drastic turn when she asks if she could come on the trip too.

Neha and Rajat stuck in an elevator

There is another scene from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which is hilarious. In this scene, Rajat and Neha are searching for a place to stay. When they go looking for a place, they come across a strange lady in the elevator who acts weird. She then starts hitting on Rajat, which makes Neha furious. The entire scene is hilarious with weird and laughable elements in it.



