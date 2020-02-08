Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Red Carpet Looks Redefine Grace And Elegance

Nushrat Bharucha has been praised for her incredible acting skills as well as for making stunning style statements. The actor has never failed to serve her best looks when she steps out. Whether be it at the award ceremonies or stepping out for a casual outing, Nushrat Bharucha has made heads turn with her fashion choices. Let's take a look at her red carpet looks which include some of her best outfits that fans can take cues from.

This look is from the Lokmat Awards. She bagged the award for Most Stylish Face. Evidently, she can pull-off every look.

This look is from the Amazon Filmfare Awards. The actor look gorgeous in the green gown. Check out some more pictures.

This look is from the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. The actor looks stunning in the sparkling gold outfit. She is styled by Chandani Zatakia.

In this look, Nushrat looks elegant. The actor is acing the fashion game and how! She continues to give fans some major fashion and style goals. Check out some more pictures of Nushrat Bharucha.

