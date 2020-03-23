Nushrat Bharucha Loves To Show Off Her Toned Body, Here's The Proof

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl. Currently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Nushrat Bharucha's sense of fashion has inspired many fans.

The star surely knows how to pose for a perfect Instagram picture. Apart from fashion, Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram is also filled with her chiselled body pictures. Check out the actor's pictures where she showcased her toned body.

Thigh Muscles

Here, Nushrat Bharucha flaunted her thigh muscles from her slit thigh outfit. The actor wore the green high slit gown for an award function. Nushrat Bharucha looked stunning in the dramatic makeup, completing the look.

Beach Perfect Body

In this post, Nushrat was spotted in a bikini showing off her flat tummy and toned body. She donned two swimsuits, yellow and pink. These posts are from the actor's trip to the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives.

Here, the Dream Girl star is posing in a rock pool from her vacation at Oak Park Rock Pool. Nushrat Bharucha stunned in a red coloured beachwear. She captioned the post saying, "Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural".

Backless Dresses

Here, Nushrat Bharucha posed for a fashion magazine. She was styled in a cold shoulder metallic dress. The short dress was blackless and sported with black high heels.

While promoting her film Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha donned a white backless dress. The slit thigh outfit had string back design. Complementing the dress with red heels, Nushrat Bharucha opted for a glam makeup look.

